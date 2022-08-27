Indian or foreign nationals can take domestically available vaccines for due dose

Provisions are being made on the Co-WIN portal

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
August 27, 2022 00:40 IST

Indians or foreign nationals who had received the COVID-19 vaccine outside the country and are willing to receive the second and/or precaution doses in the country can take any of the domestically available vaccines, the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine has said.

In a communication, T.S. Selvavinayagam, Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, said the Government of India, as per the recommendations of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation, has mandated that Indian or foreign nationals who are partially vaccinated be provided with the second or precaution dose of any of the domestically available vaccines.

The required provisions were being made on the Co-WIN portal for such individuals to create their records. All Deputy Directors of Health Services were requested to initiate action for vaccinating such individuals and sensitise the staff involved in the vaccination.

As on August 22, 96.20% of those aged above 18 received the first dose in Tamil Nadu. The second dose coverage touched 90%. The number of precaution doses stood at 60,77,548.

