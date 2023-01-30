ADVERTISEMENT

India International Leather Fair to begin from February 1

January 30, 2023 10:39 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

R. Selvam, executive director, Council for Leather Exports, speaking at the India International Leather Fair press meet on Monday. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

The 36 th edition of the India International Leather Fair will begin at the Chennai Trade Centre from February 1. The fair will be a part of a series of events held during India Leather Week 2023, which aims to augment the growth potential of the leather industry.

“Over 400 domestic and international companies will participate in this fair. Several entrepreneurs from across the world will display their products, technology and ensure that there is an exchange of knowledge,” said R. Selvam, executive director, Council for Leather Exports (CLE), while speaking at the press meet on Monday. The CLE will participate and organise 12 events from January to March 2023, which include a designers’ fair in the city from February 1 to 3.

Stating that the fair was happening after a gap of two years owing to the pandemic, Hema Maity from India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) said companies and entrepreneurs had shown tremendous enthusiasm to be a part of the fair.

Sanjay Leekha, chairman, Council for Leather Exports, said following the COVID-19 pandemic, the industry was beginning to reach the targets that they were meeting two years ago. “Export of leather products and footwear has registered a substantial growth this year, reaching $4.25 billion from April to December 2022. If this sustains, we will end the year in March 2023 at $5.7 billion, which is higher than the targets we originally set,” he said.

Stating that the growing global market was promising and that they see exciting opportunities for growth in the coming year, Mr. Leekha said they aimed to reach an export turnover of $13.7 billion by 2030.

