In daylight robbery, over ₹1 lakh stolen from Chennai’s Thiruvanmiyur railway station

CHENNAI

03 January 2022 12:01 IST

A Southern Railway official said an unidentified person went to the reservation counter, tied up railway staff, and stole the cash

In a daring robbery, an unidentified person stole the cash from the reservation counter at the Thiruvanmiyur railway station, after tying up railway staff, during the peak morning rush hour on Monday. The robbery created tension at the railway station where hundreds of commuters board trains operated on the elevated corridor.

Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) officials have rushed to the spot and are investigating, and have cordoned off the reservation counter.

A senior official of Southern Railway said as per initial reports coming, in some unidentified person entered the reservation counter and, after tying up commercial staff members, escaped with cash of more than ₹1 lakh.

The Thiruvanmiyur GRP station is located on the second floor adjacent to the platform of the railway station.