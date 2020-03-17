IIT-M to reskill women in artificial intelligence

CHENNAI

17 March 2020 07:29 IST

The Indian Institute of Technology-Madras is offering 150 hours of training to reskill women who have taken a break from their career.

The certification course includes artificial intelligence, machine learning, cyber security data science and big data.

The Career Back 2 Women is an initiative through the Institute’s Digital Skills Academy. Candidates can choose the level of training.

The institute has tied up with the Forensic Intelligence Surveillance and Security Technologies to offer the programme.

IIT-M director Bhaskar Ramamurthi said, “In the IT field, the technology changes are so rapid that they [women who take a break] are unable to get back to their careers as their skills are probably outdated. Despite this, their industry experience and knowledge about IT are immense and can be useful to many IT companies if they can fit into current requirements immediately. IIT-Madras is happy to pioneer this programme to help them get back to work and retrieve their careers.”

Women who complete the advance module in select tracks would also receive assistance in job placement.

Digital Skills Academy, IIT-Madras, also plans to offer more courses at various levels for students and working professionals in association with NASSCOM and in partnership with training companies incubated at IIT Madras Research Park and industry partners.

K. Mangala Sunder, Head, Digital Skills Academy, said, “IIT-M works with NASSCOM IT-ITeS Sector Skill Council to ensure that right industry partners are involved in training. Faculty from premier institutions provide fundamental knowledge to all learners.”

According to C. Mohan Ram, Chief Mission Integrator and Innovator, FISST, all participants will take a 20-hour programme after which they can choose their area of specialisation. There are four tracks offered initially. Each track has basic and advanced modules.