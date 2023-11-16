IAS officers transferred in minor reshuffle

November 16, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - Chennai

In a minor reshuffle of civil servants, the State government on Thursday posted K. Vijayakarthikeyan as Joint Managing Director and Project Director (World Bank and Asian Development Bank) of the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board, replacing M. Prathap. He would also continue in his current post of Secretary of the State Human Rights Commission.

Mr. Prathap has been posted as the Deputy Secretary of the Special Programme Implementation Department.

Similarly J. Jayakanthan has been transferred and posted as Commissioner of Prohibition and Excise, in place of D. Rathna. Ms. Rathna has taken over from Mr. Jayakanthan as Joint Secretary of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj.

B. Gayathri Krishnan, who was Joint Commissioner of Commercial Taxes and State Taxes, Coimbatore, has been appointed as Chief Administrative Officer of the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority, in place of Kavitha Ramu. Shreya P. Singh, who was Additional Director of Agriculture, has been posted as Executive Director of the Tamil Nadu Corporation for Development of Women, in place of B. Priyanka.

