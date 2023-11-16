ADVERTISEMENT

IAS officers transferred in minor reshuffle

November 16, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

In a minor reshuffle of civil servants, the State government on Thursday posted K. Vijayakarthikeyan as Joint Managing Director and Project Director (World Bank and Asian Development Bank) of the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board, replacing M. Prathap. He would also continue in his current post of Secretary of the State Human Rights Commission.

Mr. Prathap has been posted as the Deputy Secretary of the Special Programme Implementation Department.

Similarly J. Jayakanthan has been transferred and posted as Commissioner of Prohibition and Excise, in place of D. Rathna. Ms. Rathna has taken over from Mr. Jayakanthan as Joint Secretary of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

B. Gayathri Krishnan, who was Joint Commissioner of Commercial Taxes and State Taxes, Coimbatore, has been appointed as Chief Administrative Officer of the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority, in place of Kavitha Ramu. Shreya P. Singh, who was Additional Director of Agriculture, has been posted as Executive Director of the Tamil Nadu Corporation for Development of Women, in place of B. Priyanka.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US