HR&CE Minister tells Joint Commissioners to come in early to office

July 03, 2022 01:08 IST

Ensure repair works are carried out on a regular basis, he instructs officials

Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) P.K. Sekarbabu on Saturday instructed all Joint Commissioners (JCs) of the Department to be at their offices by 9.30 a.m. every day.

Addressing senior officials, including joint commissioners (JCs), at the department headquarters after a two-day long review of budget announcements, he said JCs must inspect 1000-year-old temples, take pictures of the structures and submit them within a month. He also said the JCs must inspect all works carried out with temple funds every week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr. Sekarbabu instructed the JCs to ensure that repair works are carried out on a regular basis, not to wait for Kumbabhishekam and to go on surprise visits to temples offering full-time Annadhanam and prasadam, and have a taste of the same.

The Minister said 260 students had submitted application forms for the archaka course, music courses, odhuvar and divya prabandam schools and the veda padasala. “The Archaka training alone has attracted 181 students. We have already identified places for all six Archaka schools and courses will commence by next month,” he said.

During the meeting, Commissioner J. Kumaragurubaran and Additional Commissioner R. Kannan were present.