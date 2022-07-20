HR&CE and TTDC to offer tours to Amman temples this Aadi

July 20, 2022 00:54 IST

Devotees would be taken on day-long tours in air-conditioned buses

The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department has tied up with the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) to conduct five special tours to Amman temples in the Tamil month of Aadi.

Minister for HR&CE P.K. Sekarbabu said the day-long tours have been priced nominally.

“Many devotees visit Amman temples during Aadi and we wanted to offer them tours that they would really cherish. Prasadams would be offered at all temples and darshan would be through the special entry, but we will not be charging for it. A priest of the respective temples will explain the history and legends associated with the deity,” he said.

Sources in TTDC said all buses would be air-conditioned 35-seater vehicles. “All the vehicles would have a dedicated guide, and lunch will be offered. The response is quite encouraging for the tours,” said an official.

Two tours will be conducted for Chennai. One tour will cost ₹900 per person and cover 150 km while the other tour will cost ₹700 per person and cover 85 km.

The Chennai-I tour will cover the Kalikambal temple, Angalaman temple in Royapuram, Vadivudaiamman in Tiruvottiyur, Bhavani Amman temple in Periyapalayam, Angalamman in Putlur and Kodi Idaiaman temple in Tirumullaivoyal.

In Madurai, the tour will cover Meenakshiamman temple, Mariamman temple in Vandiyur, Kaliamman temple in Vettudaiyar and Mariamman temple in Saayamangalam. Tours to famous Amman temples in Madurai, Tiruchi and Thanjavur will be conducted.

For details, contact TTDC tour manager on 9176995813, or book online on https://ttdconline.com/tourname.do?title=LTC.