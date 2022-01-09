Hotels ready to become COVID-19 care centres

CHENNAI

09 January 2022 23:57 IST

Private hospitals are in talks with hotels to put up walk-in patients

Several hotels in the city are tying up with hospitals to host asymptomatic COVID-19 patients. During the last wave, many business-class hotels had become quarantine centres.

“We have already started a facility in Royapettah with a hotel. We have 60 rooms there and patients are being admitted. The facility is being used for those under corporate care, healthcare staff and walk-in patients who are unable to stay at home under quarantine,” said G. Ramakrishnan, senior manager marketing, Apollo Hospitals.

MGM Healthcare CEO Harish Manian said they were in talks with a couple of hotels where doctors, nursing staff and oxygen cylinders could be stationed. “We are waiting for instructions from the State government about this and waiting and watching the situation. However, at present, with hotels having regular guests, it would be difficult for them to give us entire blocks since COVID-19 patients cannot be housed with others,” he said.

Kauvery Hospitals has tied up with a hotel in Mylapore and has started admitting patients there. “They come to hospitals seeking guidance by doctors and since there is 24x7 medical assistance in the hotel facilities, they feel comfortable. If the person requires further care, we shift them to the hospital,” said a source.

Bills pending

While a section of hotels offered quarantine facilities to patients last year, another section had offered rooms to healthcare professionals.

However, this year they were hesitant to offer rooms to doctors since bills were yet to be settled at least for four months.