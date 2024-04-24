History-sheeter in Chennai sentenced to seven years of imprisonment for robbery 

April 24, 2024 05:03 pm | Updated 05:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

The V Additional Sessions Court in Chennai convicted a history-sheeter for robbery, and sentenced him to seven years in prison.

According to police, K. Babu, 56, was running a petty shop at B.V. Nayakkan Street in Triplicane. On April 10, 2022, two unidentified persons came to his shop and forced Babu to give them money and cigarettes. As Babu refused to do so, the duo got angry and attacked him with a knife. They then ransacked the shop and fled with the cash. Based on a complaint lodged by Babu, the Ice House police arrested B. Balaji, 30, of Triplicane, a history-sheeter, and L. Yuvaraj, 34 of Nammalwarpet.

A trial was held at the V Additional Sessions Court. On Tuesday, April 23, 2024, the court convicted Balaji and sentenced him to seven years of imprisonment, besides imposing a fine of ₹12,000.

