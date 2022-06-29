History sheeter hacked to death in Pulianthope

June 29, 2022 11:25 IST

Victim was going home when 4 members attacked him

A 46-year-old history sheeter was hacked to death by a gang in Pulianthope on Tuesday night. The victim was identified as Suresh alias Aadhi, 46.

The police said Suresh had been involved in an attempt-to-murder case. He was a daily wager in a private company At 7.30 p.m., a four-member gang came on two motorbikes and waylaid him while he was riding his bike near his home.

The gang chased Suresh and hacked him. Pulianthope police reached the spot and sent the body to Government Stanley Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. Efforts are on to nab the accused.

