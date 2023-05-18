‘High-risk’ students identified during counselling initiative, says Health Minister Ma. Subramanian

May 18, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Health Department, through its counselling initiative for students who were unsuccessful in the Class XII board examinations, has identified 146 “high-risk” students — 82 boys and 64 girls — and given them assistance through repeated counselling, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said on Thursday.

Launching the counselling initiative for students who have appeared for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), he said the Health Department had reached out to 46,932 students who were unsuccessful in the public examinations and identified 146 as “high-risk” because they were highly stressed and depressed. The counsellors spoke to them repeatedly to instil confidence in them, he said. This initiative concluded on Thursday.

He said the initiative to reach out to students who had appeared for NEET and their parents was started during 2020-21. A total of 1,10,971 students were counselled during 2020-21 and 1,45,988 students during 2021-22. “Today, we have started the counselling initiative to cover 1,47,000 students. We are obtaining the list of candidates from our Education Department and the National Testing Agency,” he said.

Students with high stress levels, depression or being pushed by parents would be identified, Mr. Subramanian said. A total of 122 counsellors were working round the clock — 40 persons manning the State health helpline 104; 22 handling 14416 TeleMANAS; and 60 working in the Chief Minister’s Cell.

Health Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi and Mission Director of National Health Mission Shilpa Prabhakar Satish were present.

On a proposal from the Medical Counselling Committee to conduct common counselling, Mr. Subramanian said the Health Department had already written that the existing processes should continue. He would reiterate the point during his visit to New Delhi along with the Health Secretary.

The Minister said he had held talks with government doctors’ associations 28 times in two years on their demands relating to pay. “There are two Government Orders involved — 293 and 354. We are taking steps to arrive at an amicable solution... In 10 days, we will convene a meeting with the association members and the Finance Minister and the Finance Secretary,” he said.

Responses sent

The Law Department sent responses on May 10 to the questions raised by the Union Ministries on the Anti-NEET Bill, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian has said.

Giving an update on the status of the Bill which was sent for the President’s assent, he said, “They have not rejected it. They have sought clarifications not once but four times. So, we are confident,” he told reporters. The State had received a note on the questions from the Ministry of Home Affairs on March 27. So far, the AYUSH Ministry had sought clarifications twice, while the Higher Education and Health Ministries had sought clarifications one time each.

All efforts were being made to get the State exempted from NEET, he said, adding that until NEET was in force, students need to prepare for it.