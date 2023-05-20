Heavy rain likely at isolated places over hill stations in Tamil Nadu on May 21

May 20, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

Isolated places in the western parts of Tamil Nadu are likely to get heavy rain on Sunday.

The Regional Meteorological Centre of the India Meteorological Department in Chennai has forecast heavy rain at isolated places in The Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni, Dindigul, Tiruppur Thenkasi, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, Erode, Salem, Namakkal and Karur districts.

A trough running from north interior Karnataka to south Tamil Nadu at 0.9 km above mean sea level is causing the isolated rain.

P. Senthamarai Kannan, Director, Regional Cyclone Warning Centre, said that hilly areas saw rain on Saturday. Because of the height and spread of the trough, only hill stations will benefit from the rain, he said.

On Sunday, a few places in the State are likely to receive light to moderate rain and one or two places are likely to get thunderstorm and lightning. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 38-40 degrees Celsius at a few pockets and hot and humid conditions may prevail.

In Chennai, it will be partly cloudy skies with maximum temperature likely to be around 38-39 degrees Celsius and minimum temperature around 28-29 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

