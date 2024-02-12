Health Department gives nod for continuance of 88 posts in Periyar Nagar peripheral hospital

February 12, 2024 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Health Department has given the nod for the continuance of 88 posts of various categories sanctioned on a contract basis for the Government Peripheral Hospital in Periyar Nagar.

Officials of the Department said a number of efforts were being taken to improve the hospital. A few years ago, the hospital was upgraded from a 100-bed facility to a 300-bed one, with various speciality departments. Orders were issued to create 88 posts on contract basis with consolidated pay.

Following a request from the Directorate of Medical Education and Research, the State government gave the sanction for further continuance of the 88 posts for a period of one year.

