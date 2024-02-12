ADVERTISEMENT

Health Department gives nod for continuance of 88 posts in Periyar Nagar peripheral hospital

February 12, 2024 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

Officials of the Department say a number of efforts are being taken to improve the hospital

The Hindu Bureau

The Health Department has given the nod for the continuance of 88 posts of various categories sanctioned on a contract basis for the Government Peripheral Hospital in Periyar Nagar.

Officials of the Department said a number of efforts were being taken to improve the hospital. A few years ago, the hospital was upgraded from a 100-bed facility to a 300-bed one, with various speciality departments. Orders were issued to create 88 posts on contract basis with consolidated pay.

Following a request from the Directorate of Medical Education and Research, the State government gave the sanction for further continuance of the 88 posts for a period of one year.

