Head constable dies in road accident near Ponneri

June 05, 2023 11:34 pm | Updated 11:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 44-year-old police head constable attached to the police Control room died when the two-wheeler he was riding fell into a roadside pit near Ponneri on Sunday.

The police said the victim, Kamal Dasan, a resident of Thiruayarpadi, Tiruvallur district, was on his way to Kattavur from Ponneri on his two-wheeler. The police said near Guduvanchery, he tried to make way for a vehicle coming in the opposite direction, when he lost control over two-wheeler and fell into a pit near the road. He was critically injured and the passersby rushed him to Government Hospital, Ponneri, where he died.

