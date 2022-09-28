HC grants conditional anticipatory bail to college student who threatened suburban train passengers with a knife

The Madras High Court has granted conditional anticipatory bail to a Pachaiyappa’s College student who, along with his other collegemates, had threatened the passengers of a suburban train by brandishing knives and stones by claiming himself to be the ‘route thala.’

ADVERTISEMENT

Justice A.D. Jagadish Chandira directed the student to visit Mithra Rehabilitation Centre for the intellectually and physically challenged children and young adults in Chennai every Saturday for a period of six weeks and assist the staff there in taking care of the inmates.

The judge also directed the petitioner to submit a one page report every week to the home keeper. The advance bail was granted after the judge summoned the petitioner’s father to the court and found that he was serving as a cashier in a small hotel and educating his son with great difficulty.

Observing that he was granting the relief to ensure that the career of the youngster did not get spoilt, the judge said that the student must be made to realise the meaning of humanness too since the police had booked him for serious offences of threatening people with weapons.