Happy Paws comes to the rescue

Acts of compassion: Volunteers of Happy Paws feeding a community dog in Chennai.

CHENNAI

14 October 2020 01:50 IST

This small team of volunteers have rescued close to 260 animals

A year ago, a small group of people were individually rescuing abandoned and injured animals in and around Mogappair. Gradually, by word of mouth, they got together and today over 100 people quietly work as a team at ‘Happy Paws’ and have saved close to 260 animals.

Bharath Surya, 28, a resident of Mogappair, says that while he has been doing it for many years, it makes a world of difference when more people come forward to help. “We initially wanted to focus on one area and since we live here, we began with Mogappair. In the past one year, we work through a WhatsApp group and have rescued many dogs and cats that need immediate medical intervention and those that have been deserted by owners. When someone calls, one of us in the group provides some first aid on the spot or straight away take the animal to the veterinary clinic,” he said.

So far, they have vaccinated and sterilised several animals in the area. “In some cases, if an animal is abandoned, we first see the condition, provide care and then find a good home,” he adds.

Apart from dogs and cats, owls, crows, pigeons and even squirrels are cared for by many of the volunteers. Sudha Muthuvel, a 40-year-old resident of Mogappair, says, “Once an owl was almost strangled by a manja thread and in many instances we have helped crows and pigeons that got entangled in wires. There are many who drive or walk past an injured animal and even if they are not able to help, they can call us and one of us can rush to the spot”.

Mr. Surya says they have been gradually trying to expand and replicate this model in more areas. Those who find an animal in distress can call 9840631449/8778482421.