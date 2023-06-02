Guidelines to ensure safety of sanitation workers is being prepared, says Minister

June 02, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

Sanitation workers in the city will be encouraged to start alternative businesses by implementing mechanised cleaning of sewers using modern equipment, Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru said here on Friday.

Inaugurating a workshop to train sanitation workers in skills needed to operate sewer cleaning equipment, he said the training programme was part of the Sanitation Workers’ Development Scheme launched recently. In the first phase, sanitation workers and sewerage lorry drivers and operators are being trained in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore and Maraimalai Nagar.

Guidelines are also being prepared on safety aspects to be kept in mind during the cleaning of sewers to prevent manual scavenging deaths. Awareness must be created in urban local bodies to prevent sanitation workers from entering sewers and septic tanks, he said.

Moreover, sewerage lorries will have to carry out trips only after obtaining licence from local bodies and tracked through GPS. Residents may book lorries for sewage disposal through the helpline 14420 from June 15 in Chennai and June 30 in other parts of the State, Mr. Nehru said.

The training programme will also cover aspects such as maintenance of sewerage lorries and proper handling of safety equipment. He also appealed to the residents to exercise their duty to ensure use of safety gear during the cleaning of sewers with prior approval from local bodies.

Residents can send complaints on manual scavenging to grfocmwssb@gmail.com and fsmhelpline@gmail.com.

Mr. Nehru also released a handbook for sewerage lorry operators at the workshop in the presence of officials from various departments, including the Metrowater, Greater Chennai Corporation and Municipal Administration and Water Supply.

