Green light to fix Porur lake channels

April 21, 2022 01:32 IST

The government order sanctioning eight schemes at an estimate of ₹250 crore issued

The Water Resources Department will build channels to bridge the missing links between various surplus courses and waterbodies in and around Porur lake as part of the flood-mitigation work.

A government order was issued on Tuesday sanctioning eight projects with an estimate of ₹250 crore to prevent flooding in the city and suburbs. About ₹100 crore has been allocated to build new channels and improve surplus courses around Porur lake. Several works were carried out to widen the Adyar and its tributaries post 2015 floods. The department has devised projects to prevent flooding in the surrounding areas of the Adyar and Kosasthalaiyar rivers by widening certain portions of the waterways.

Although nearly 18 permanent flood-mitigation projects have been chalked out at an estimated cost of ₹1,297.49 crore, only some of them would be prioritised and taken up by May-end due to paucity of funds.

Officials said prevention of flooding in localities around Porur, Mangadu and Iyyanpanthangal belt was one of the major challenges. The width of the Porur lake’s surplus course was inadequate and had missing links. Besides improving regulators in Porur lake, the carrying capacity of the waterbody’s surplus course would be increased.

A new channel would be built to connect flood water from Thanthikal channel with Porur surplus course near Koluthuvancheri Road. The branch channels of Thanthikal channel were heavily encroached upon in the rapidly urbanised areas and this led to flooding in localities, including Iyyapanthangal and Koluthuvancheri, during monsoon last year.

Another cut and cover channel would be built at Porur lake along with a new sluice to convey excess water to Ramapuram lake at a cost of ₹39.60 crore.

The department has proposed to provide additional box culverts along NHAI’s Chennai bypass in Kundrathur taluk to provide relief from recurring floods in the neighbouring areas.

“We have started preparatory work and work will be accelerated to provide respite from waterlogging during the ensuing northeast monsoon,” said an official.