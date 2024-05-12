Greater Chennai Corporation hospitals improves preparedness for summer diseases

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has improved preparedness for summer communicable diseases in the city.

GCC Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan inspected the Communicable Diseases Hospital (CDH) in Tondiarpet on Sunday and directed the doctors to improve preparedness for management of cases related to summer diseases.

Though major summer diseases have not been reported in the city, he advised doctors to link up with medical college hospitals to treat cases of water contamination, diarrhoea, heatstroke, food-based infections, and summer-related fevers.

“In the long-term, we will link up the CDH with the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital. CDH is well equipped,” Mr. Radhakrishnan said.

Cases of ‘Madras eye’ and chicken pox have not been reported this summer. Councillors have demanded safe water supply in all bus stops to prevent cases of water contamination. A total of 1.84 lakh beneficiaries have attended the oral rehydration solution corner this summer.

Over 300 GCC-run hospitals have been readied for management of summer illnesses. The civic body has advised residents to protect children and pregnant women from water contamination by reporting poor quality food in restaurants and eateries to the helpline 1913.

