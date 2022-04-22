Govt. college enforces double- masking on the campus

As an extra measure of precaution, students and staff of the Government Medical College, Omandurar, are advised to use two triple-layered masks or cloth masks. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

April 22, 2022 18:07 IST

Group dining will not be allowed in hostel

After a cluster of COVID-19 cases surfaced in an educational institution in Chennai, the Government Medical College, Omandurar Estate, has decided to enforce double-masking on the campus, hold classes in small batches and do away with group dining in the hostel.

Following a meeting held in the wake of the rising cases in the country and neighbouring States and a cluster of cases at an institution, the college administration decided to enforce certain measures immediately. Strict double-masking should be followed by all on the campus and classes may be organised in small batches with physical distancing. Online classes (partly) may also be considered.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“As an extra measure of precaution, it is advised to use two triple-layered masks or cloth and triple-layer masks inside the hospital premises. Studies done during peak COVID-19 have shown that double-masking enhances protection by 30%,” Dean R. Jayanthi said.

The college has made RT-PCR testing mandatory for all students returning after exams. Hostel wardens have been asked to ensure masking in common areas and make sure that there is no group dining in the hostel. Disinfection activities would be carried out by the Department of Community Medicine.

All healthcare workers of the institution have been instructed to receive the booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the earliest. A special camp would be organised for administration of the booster dose to the healthcare workers.

The head of microbiology should ensure 24-hour testing for COVID-19, while the head of medicine has to ensure round-the-clock COVID-19 screening outpatient department with proper protocols. The nodal officer should activate a COVID-19 control room and follow-up, and the medical superintendent should draw up a plan for in-patient facility if and when there is an increase in the number of cases.

Any student reporting sick should inform the head of department of medicine/the vice-principal before testing for COVID-19.