Government-run retail outlets in city sell onions at ₹45 a kg

CHENNAI

24 October 2020 01:01 IST

Only 1 kg allowed per consumer; 10 tonnes sold by Farm Fresh in two days

The government-run Farm Fresh outlets in the city sold nearly 10 tonnes of onions at subsidised prices in two days. The Department of Cooperation is sourcing more onions to keep the price line under control.

On Friday, there were long queues since early morning in front of Farm Fresh outlets, which sold onions for ₹45 a kg. Initially, 2 kg of onions were sold to each consumer. Soon, the quantity was restricted to 1 kg as demand soared.

Stocks from Maharashtra

Officials said about 32 tonnes of onions had arrived in the city for sale. About 300 tonnes would be procured from Maharashtra through the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation by Monday.

The stock would be sent to 65 outlets across the State.

The department is in the process of sourcing small onions from the Horticulture Department as it was also very expensive. The demand for small onions is high in other parts of the State as compared to Chennai, officials said.

In the retail market, onions sold at ₹90 a kg and small onions at ₹140 a kg on Friday.

Koyambedu wholesalers said the market received 80-100 tonnes of Egyptian onions on Thursday and sold them for ₹60 a kg. This contributes to 20% of the arrivals. Most of the stock of onions were sold out as Friday was a holiday.

Traders’ plea

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Federation of All Farmers’ Association and Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangankalin Peramaippu have urged the government to reopen all semi-wholesale and retail shops in Koyambedu ahead of the festive season.

At a meeting on Friday, federation president P.R. Pandian said the closure not only affected traders but also farmers as the market received produce from 22 districts across Tamil Nadu.

The federation plans to hold conferences on the Centre’s farm laws in five zones of the State along with the traders’ body. It would discuss the anti-farmers policies, he added.