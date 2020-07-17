Gopalkrishna Gandhi to deliver Mandela lecture

CHENNAI

17 July 2020 23:49 IST

Gopalkrishna Gandhi, former Indian High Commissioner to Pretoria and former Governor of West Bengal, will deliver the 3rd Nelson Mandela annual lecture on Saturday evening from Coonoor in Tamil Nadu, on the occasion of Nelson Mandela’s 102nd birth anniversary. The lecture was instituted in 2018 to commemorate Mandela’s centenary year. The lecture will be held as a special webinar hosted by the India International Centre, (IIC), New Delhi. Mr. Gopalkrishna Gandhi was India’s High Commissioner when Mandela was the President of South Africa. N. N. Vohra, President, IIC, and former Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, will chair the webinar. Suhas Borker, Convener Working Group on Alternative Strategies and South African High Commissioner to New Delhi Joel Sibosiso Ndebele will also speak on the occasion.

