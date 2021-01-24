ChennaiCHENNAI 24 January 2021 01:33 IST
Goondas Act slapped on duo held for job fraud
24 January 2021
Two persons, who were arrested for job fraud recently, have been detained under the Goondas Act.
The Conventional Crime Unit of Central Crime Branch recently arrested a four-member gang for allegedly cheating job aspirants by sending fake appointment orders in government departments after receiving ₹6 lakh each. They had promised jobs through Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC).
The Goondas Act has been invoked against two of them — B. Nagendra Rao, 54, of Pulianthope, and S. Ramani alias Venkatachalam, 58, of Mandaveli — on the recommendation of the investigation officer.
