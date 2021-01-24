Goondas Act slapped on duo held for job fraud

CHENNAI

24 January 2021 01:33 IST

Two persons, who were arrested for job fraud recently, have been detained under the Goondas Act.

The Conventional Crime Unit of Central Crime Branch recently arrested a four-member gang for allegedly cheating job aspirants by sending fake appointment orders in government departments after receiving ₹6 lakh each. They had promised jobs through Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC).

The Goondas Act has been invoked against two of them — B. Nagendra Rao, 54, of Pulianthope, and S. Ramani alias Venkatachalam, 58, of Mandaveli — on the recommendation of the investigation officer.

