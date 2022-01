CHENNAI

18 January 2022 01:22 IST

About 852 g of gold worth ₹37.88 lakh was seized by the Chennai Air Customs and one passenger has been arrested.

Three persons who arrived from Colombo at 5 a.m. were detained and officials found four bundles of gold paste, weighing 852 g, concealed in their rectum, according to a press release. One passenger was arrested. Further investigations are on.

