Going bananas, in a positive way

Madhu Nachammai and Shankar Pazha undertook research and development on bananas. ADVERTISEMENT The laborious study gave them the confidence to make the fruit central to their business, The Thenus, which now manufactures patented banana malt, banana hair cream and anti-aging skin cream. They also have their own line of instant herbal teas. The Thenus delivers to Chennai and other major cities all over the country. For details, call<QL>8637461662

