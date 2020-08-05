Gleneagles Global Health City honours plasma donors and healthcare workers

CHENNAI

05 August 2020

For several of those who had recovered from the infection, it was an emotional experience to relive their time through the health crisis

People who had donated plasma to treat those with COVID-19 infections came in for much praise from the beneficiaries.

Gleneagles Global Health City, which has been treating COVID-19 patients with donor plasma for several weeks, organised a thanksgiving meeting for the donors on Wednesday. For several of those who had recovered from the infection, it was an emotional experience to relive their time through the health crisis.

Several of the hospital’s doctors and nurses themselves were infected. Even senior hospital officials, including those in leadership roles, were not spared. The healthcare professionals recalled with gratitude the care they received from their colleagues as they battled the infection.

“During home quarantine I empathised with the patients, their pain and discomfort. I can understand the amount of stress and trauma people with COVID-19 suffered,” said Clara, head of nursing. When after recovery she was not called to donate plasma she was upset. But a few days later she was asked to donate, and it made her happy, she recalled.

Balaji R. Pillai, vice president, Operations, said he had hoped to recover in home quarantine but when it did not help he had to be hospitalised.

Hospital director C. Emmanuel said he was on a heavy dose of steroids. His glucose had to be monitored constantly. “I sailed through the infection. [On recovery] I was thrilled when the hospital called me and asked to donate plasma,” he said.

A patient R. Suresh, became emotional when he said, “If I am alive it is because of the hospital.”

Subramanian Swaminathan, director of infectious diseases and infection control who was among those who contracted the infection early in March, said when the hospital started using plasma therapy, the doctors were not sure how much it would help or whether the government would consider the option at all. “Plasma therapy has helped many patients. It is humbling to see how our patients and families trusted us. Their faith kept us going,” he said, thanking the goodwill of the donors.