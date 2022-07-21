Girl injured after fall from school building

A 14-year-old daughter of a fisherman fractured her hip bone when she fell from her school building

A Class IX student was injured after she fell from her school building on Thursday afternoon.

The 14-year-old victim and her parents live in a village close to Mamallapuram in Chengalpattu district. The father is a fisherman while her mother sells fish in the market.

The police said they were investigating whether it was a suicide bid.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The girl fractured her hip bone and she was rushed to the Government Hospital, Chengalpattu.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)