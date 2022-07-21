Chennai

Girl injured after fall from school building

A Class IX student was injured after she fell from her school building on Thursday afternoon.

The 14-year-old victim and her parents live in a village close to Mamallapuram in Chengalpattu district. The father is a fisherman while her mother sells fish in the market.

The police said they were investigating whether it was a suicide bid.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The girl fractured her hip bone and she was rushed to the Government Hospital, Chengalpattu.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Chennai
school
accident (general)
Read more...