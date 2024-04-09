Geriatric patient inflow rises at the National Centre of Ageing

April 09, 2024 12:18 am | Updated 12:18 am IST - CHENNAI

At the National Centre of Ageing, Guindy, there has been a 100% increase in the number of daily outpatients in over a month since it was opened. Not only has the number of outpatients increased but the demand for the pay wards is also high with the single room facilities registering full occupancy at any given point in time.

The exclusive geriatric care facility that was inaugurated on February 25 has crossed 10,000 outpatients. From 300 outpatients a day initially, the centre receives around 600 outpatients now. The facility has 200 beds, of which 55 were earmarked for the various intensive care units, including for medicine and surgery.

S. Deepa, Director (full additional charge), National Centre of Ageing, said in March alone, the hospital received a total of 9,289 outpatients, while 268 patients were admitted for treatment. Since inception, the total number of inpatients has crossed 300. Among those admitted and treated were 90 octogenarians and nine nonagenarians.

“The response has been good. We thought that the cases would initially trickle and then start to pick up. But the patronage has been good. Majority of the patients—2,748 — have availed physical and rehabilitation services in March” she said. The hospital performed its first surgery, a hernia surgery on a 68-year-old man on April 4.

Cardiology, orthopaedics, ophthalmology, ENT, dental, neurology, nephrology, gastroenterology, urology, psychiatry and physical medicine and rehabilitation are among the speciality departments functioning at the centre. In March, the cardiology department recorded 924 patients and orthopaedics registered 516 patients, Dr. Deepa said.

Apart from Chennai, patients from various parts of the State, including the neighbouring districts of Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu, sought treatment at the centre.

The pay wards have gained good patronage among patients and their attenders. “We have 19 pay wards; air conditioned single rooms at a cost of ₹900 per day. The occupancy is full,” she said. Patients from middle income groups are also availing services at the facility.

Senthilkumar, geriatrician at the facility, noted that the geriatric outpatient services functioned even on Sunday from 7.30 a.m. to 12 noon.

The Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) has extended logistical support to the centre as well as posted some staff. RGGGH dean E. Theranirajan said that they were planning to post medical interns to the centre. “The centre takes care of persons aged above 60 years and provides comprehensive care. Soon, we will start dialysis services at the facility,” he said.

