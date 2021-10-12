Garbage, sewage, buffaloes ruining rejuvenated Madipakkam Lake

CHENNAI:

The Madipakkam Lake which was rejuvenated a few years ago, is fast becoming a picture of neglect with wastes being thrown in and around the lake and sewage let into the lake.

The lake abutting Karthikeyapuram on one side and Ayyappan Nagar on the other is a hub of activity every day in the mornings and evenings with people walking, exercising and socialising. Birds such as the spot-billed pelicans and little cormorants can be seen flocking to the lake. But now, garbage being dumped into the lake, while on the other end sewage is seen flowing through the rainwater inlet.

In recent weeks, the amount of wastes being dumped into the lake has increased, say a few regular walkers. Empty liquor bottles, plastic cups, empty food packets, small plastic bags, used sand bags could be seen among many of the wastes that lay discarded on the bund of the lake or near the walkway. “In fact, a lot of garbage is dumped near the entrance of the lake near the Srinivasa Perumal temple. That entrance provides closer access to walkers to Keelkattalai. Sometimes, it becomes impossible to even stand there,” Rajan M., a frequent walker at the lake, said.

During multiple visits to the lake, which is an important groundwater recharge source to the surrounding localities, buffaloes were seen submerged in the waters, after somehow making their way through the mesh fence put up around the lake. The empty space in the cut up fence was covered with wooden rods recently but they had vanished by Monday.

Those who frequent the lake and people who use the lakeside to commute from one side to another as it cuts down the walking distance between the localities, also want lights to be put up around the walkway for safety during evenings and night.