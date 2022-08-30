Fresh COVID-19 infections in Tamil Nadu fall below the 500 mark

State currently has 5,161 active cases with 2,229 in Chennai

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
August 30, 2022 22:27 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Fresh coronavirus fell below 500 in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. A total of 494 persons tested positive for the infection in the State.

Out of the fresh cases, Chennai reported 75, while there were 64 in Coimbatore. Chengalpattu and Salem logged 33 cases each. There were 31 cases in Erode, while 24 persons in Krishnagiri and 22 persons in Kanniyakumari tested positive for the infection. There were 21 cases in Tiruppur.

There were no new cases in Perambalur, while 23 districts had fewer than 10 cases each. The fresh infections took the State’s overall tally so far to 35,68,166.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 537 persons were discharged after treatment, taking the total number of recoveries till now to 35,24,970.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The active cases fell to 5,161. This included 2,229 active cases in Chennai, 499 in Coimbatore, 267 in Salem, 265 in Erode and 259 in Chengalpattu. As many as 19,475 samples were tested.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app