Free dialysis facility opened in Chennai

CHENNAI

11 July 2020 23:28 IST

TANKER Foundation to run the unit

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), the Freemasons Lodge Accountants No.194 and the TANKER Foundation inaugurated a new free dialysis unit in the Cholamandal Artists Village at Injambakkam on the East Coast Road on Saturday.

Corporation Commissioner G. Prakash, Regional Grand Master of the Regional Grand Lodge of South India V.G. Madhusudan and Corporation Joint Commissioner (Health) Madhusudhan Reddy together inaugurated the unit. While the civic body provided the infrastructure and Freemasons Lodge Accountants No.194, through its charitable trust Lodge Accountants Charitable Trust, has equipped this unit with 10 dialysis machines and all medical equipment and accessories estimated to be ₹1 crore. The TANKER Foundation would manage and running the unit. This is the 10th dialysis unit to be run by TANKER Foundation.

“This project is part of the golden jubilee celebrations of the Freemasons Lodge Accountants No.194 established under the banner of The Grand Lodge of India and part of the Regional Grand Lodge of Southern India,” an official release said.

Advertising

Advertising

About 2.5 lakh people died of kidney failure in the country every year and it is the third-largest killer after malignancy and heart disease. Millions suffer from some form of kidney disease and many of them, particularly in India cannot afford the cost of treatment or care, it said.