Free COVID-19 vaccination camp to be held at Chromepet

Chennai

21 April 2021 01:32 IST

The New Colony Residents Welfare Association of Chromepet in association with the Pallavaram Municipality will be organising a free COVID-19 vaccination camp today. (Wednesday). The camp would be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The vaccination camp open for residents above 45 years of age. Those residents participating in the camp would have to wear face mask and submit a photo copy of Aadhaar card.

The vaccination camp would be held at Jeda lodge, 16th cross street, New colony, Chromepet.

