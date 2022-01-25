FourKites donates $50,000 to UNICEF

Chennai

25 January 2022 01:37 IST

FourKites, a global supply chain visibility platform has announced a donation of $50,000 to UNICEF. The funds will be used towards improving the lives of children in need.

“We are pleased to be a part of the UNICEF’s groundbreaking work, helping children across the globe. The last two years have been tough on all of us and during this time, our employees and their families remained committed to supporting their community and co-workers,” said Mr. Mathew Elenjickal, founder and CEO of FourKites.

