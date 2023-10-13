ADVERTISEMENT

Four persons arrested for cheating a businessman from Haryana of ₹1.4 crore

October 13, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

They received the money from him on the pretext of arranging a ₹70-crore loan

The Hindu Bureau

The Entrustment Document Fraud (EDF) Wing II of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Friday arrested four suspects, including a woman, for allegedly cheating a Haryna-based businessman of ₹1.4 crore after receiving it on the pretext of arranging a ₹70-crore loan.

The police said the complainant, Harinder Pal Singh, from Haryana, stated that while looking for financial assistance to develop his company, he became acquainted with a man called Rajasekar,65, alias S.R. Thevar, of Karaikudi, through a mutual friend and was assured of a ₹70-crore loan by him.

Rajasekar introduced Mr. Singh to his associates Rajitha Mirnalsen alias Reshmin, 36, of Porur; R. Ramu, 37, of K.K. Nagar; and R. Dasarathan, 30, of Valasaravakkam, who promised to arrange a loan from a Singapore financial institution at a low rate of interest and asked for an advance payment of stamp duty and registration fee. The complainant paid ₹1.4 crore and was shown a fake demand draft for ₹70 crore.

The complaint was taken up for investigation and a special team of police, led by sub-inspector Logeshwaran, arrested Rajasekar, Rajitha, Ramu, and Dasarathan. The police recovered ₹1.1 crore, two SUVs, two mobile phones and fake stamp papers and seals from them. They were remanded in judicial custody.

