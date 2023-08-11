Four, including two college students, killed after sand-laden lorry runs amok on GST Road near Chennai

August 11, 2023 02:25 pm | Updated 02:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

Four persons were killed, after a speeding lorry ran over them on GST Road in Potheri near Maraimalai Nagar, on Friday (August 11, 2023) morning.

Police said a woman, two college students and another person, were killed on the spot. The Maraimalai Nagar police rushed to the site of the accident, and rescued one more person who has been admitted to the Chengalpattu government hospital.

According to the police, the lorry, carrying sand was going towards Tambaram on GST Road. The driver, who was driving rashly, lost control of the vehicle near the Potheri railway junction, knocked down two two-wheelers and ran over a few pedestrians who waiting to cross at the traffic light near the railway junction.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the lorry was being driven at high seed, it then crossed the road’s median, and came to a halt on the opposite side of the road.

In the accident a 42-year-old women Bhavani, two college students Jasvanth and Karthick and a person who is yet to be identified, were killed. The injured person was identified as Parthasarathy.

The Maraimalai Nagar traffic investigation wing police sent the four bodies to the Government Chromepet Hospital for post-mortem examinations.

T.N. CM announces solatium

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has announced a ₹2 lakh solatium for each of the four accident victims. He has also advised the Chengalpattu Collector A.R. Rahul Nadh to take necessary steps to provide medical treatment to the injured person.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.