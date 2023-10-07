Four arrested for theft in Kotturpuram church

October 07, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Police have arrested four persons for allegedly stealing cash from a church in Kotturpuram and recovered ₹3.4 lakh from them. A former employee of the church was one of the four arrested persons.

On the night of October 1, Bensan Jayaraj, treasurer of the church, kept ₹10 lakh, received as donation, in a steel cupboard of the church and locked it. The next morning, he did not find the money in the cupboard. He lodged a complaint at the Kotturpuram police station.

On scrutinising CCTV footage, the police got clues about the suspects and arrested M. Sakeyu, 53, of Taramani; Arava Sathasiva, Thirumuru Dhanush, 19, and Pokur Ganesh, 22, of Nellore.

The police said Sakeyu was suspended by the church administration three months ago for misconduct and he had invited his friends from Andhra Pradesh for committing the offence.

