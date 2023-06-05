Four arrested for robbing couple of mobile phones on Marina beach

June 05, 2023 05:51 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Anna Square police have arrested four persons, including two history sheeters, for allegedly robbing couple of mobile phones on the Marina beach on Sunday.

The police said Dharanidharan, 22, of Pulianthope along with his girl friend visited Marina beach on Saturday afternoon. While they were attempting to take their vehicle from Service Road back to their home, a person picked a quarrel. He was joined by five others and they attacked and abused the couple and allegedly snatched their mobile phones. On hearing the commotion, a policewoman attempted to intervene but she was abused by the gang, which fled the spot.

Based on a complaint given by Mr. Dharanidharan, the Anna Square police took up investigation and arrested four suspects, including two history sheeters, who were identified as A. Udayakumar, 19, and R. Tamilarasan, 21, of Walltax Road.

