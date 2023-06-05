ADVERTISEMENT

Four arrested for robbing couple of mobile phones on Marina beach

June 05, 2023 05:51 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Anna Square police have arrested four persons, including two history sheeters, for allegedly robbing couple of mobile phones on the Marina beach on Sunday. 

The police said Dharanidharan, 22, of Pulianthope along with his girl friend visited Marina beach on Saturday afternoon. While they were attempting to take their vehicle from Service Road back to their home, a person picked a quarrel. He was joined by five others and they attacked and abused the couple and allegedly snatched their mobile phones. On hearing the commotion,  a policewoman attempted to intervene but she was abused by the gang, which fled the spot.

Based on a complaint given by Mr. Dharanidharan, the Anna Square police took up investigation and arrested four suspects, including two history sheeters, who were identified as A. Udayakumar, 19, and R. Tamilarasan, 21, of Walltax Road.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US