Four arrested for murder of youth on Marina Beach 

April 22, 2023

The Anna Square Police have arrested four persons in connection with the murder of a 19-year-old youth and on charge of attempt to murder two others on the Marina beach on Thursday night.

The police said P. Vignesh, 19, of Tiruvallur district, on Thursday night accompanied his friends D. Aravind, 22 and P. Sanjay, 18, to Marina beach for a birthday celebration on the sands.

Around 1.30 a.m., the three created a ruckus under the influence of alcohol. A scuffle ensued and a few shop-keepers, who were sleeping on the sands, shouted at the three. Eight shopkeepers allegedly attacked the three with sticks and left them with serious injuries. Vignesh died on the spot and two others were admitted to a hospital.

Anna Square Police arrested four persons in this connection. The arrested were identified as P. Baskaran, 42, K. Gowtham, 22, K. Arumugam, 23, and R. Karthik, 40, of Triplicane. They were remanded in judicial custody and the police launched a search for four suspects who were reported to be absconding.

