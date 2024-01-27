Footballers from West Bengal rescued from elevator in Arumbakkam

January 27, 2024 10:46 pm | Updated 10:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

Personnel of the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS) rescued 10 women footballers from West Bengal from an elevator, after it stopped midway at the tenth floor of a private hotel in Arumbakkam on Friday.

A senior TNFRS official said the control room received an emergency call about a group of women stuck in an elevator at a hotel. Immediately, a team from the Koyambedu fire station rushed to the spot around 1 p.m. and rescued them from the elevator. The 10 women footballers from West Bengal, who had come to the city to represent the State in the Khelo India Youth Games, later thanked the TNFRS personnel.

