Food delivery executive held for supplying alcohol

CHENNAI

28 May 2021 03:19 IST

A food delivery executive was caught red-handed while delivering alcohol.

A team of personnel attached to the T.P. Chathram police was conducting vehicle checks at the junction between K.G. Road and New Avadi Road and intercepted a food delivery executive in his uniform. As he was evasive, the police searched his bag and found liquor bottles.

He was identified as Prasanna Venkatesh, 32, of Kodambakkam and he was supplying alcohol at the doorsteps of customers who were known to him, said police. He was arrested on Thursday.

