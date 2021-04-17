Follow a micro action and get water-wise

17 April 2021 15:14 IST

Gandhi Peace Foundation is encouraging youngsters to take the ‘One Cup Is Enough’ challenge

Concerned about depleting water resources? Here is how one can be part of the solution.

‘One Cup Is Enough’, an initiative by Chennai-based Gandhi Peace Foundation promotes “water wisdom” — in other words, judicious and careful use of water.

The initiative requires a participant to take a pledge, which is followed by a 21-day challenge.

Advertising

Advertising

“Just fix your want of water that you use for your morning ablution by using it from a container or mug instead of letting the water run from the tap,” says S. Kulandaisamy, honorary secretary of Gandhi Peace Foundation.

Those who practise it for 21 days must share their experience with the Foundation through an email, and they have a chance of winning a book of inspirational stories.

“We would like to hear from the participants the change in mindset that taking small steps in saving water, has brought about in them,” he says. Those who complete the project will be honoured with certificates.

Kulandaisamy points out that this project was instituted to celebrate the centenary celebration of the Foundation’s former secretary Gandhiya Mamani and freedom fighter TD Tirumalai.

He calls ‘One Cup is Enough’ a micro action. “I have evolved 150 small stories that drive 150 micro actions, which I have published in 21 small-sized books; these can be accessed on https://youtube.com/c/gpfmadras,” he says. Those who cross every stage of this initiative would finally get the 21 books by courier.

To create awareness about the project, the Foundation is in touch with heads of schools and colleges. Recently, students of Krishnaswamy College for Women in Anna Nagar took part in an online workshop where 100 students promised to join the initiative, the release says, adding that students and teachers from various institutions have enrolled in it as volunteers. The Foundation is also encouraging youngsters to take a pledge to wear masks when they step out and follow other COVID-appropriate behaviour. For details, email kulandhaisamy.gpf@gmail.com; website https://gandhipeace.foundation