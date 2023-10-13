ADVERTISEMENT

Five persons, including a woman, arrested for the murder of an autorickshaw driver in Ambattur

October 13, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

He was killed as an act of revenge for a murder his son committed in 2022

The Hindu Bureau

The Ambattur police arrested five suspects, including a woman, in connection with the murder of an autorickshaw driver on Monday.

On Monday, Maxwell, 53, an autorickshaw driver from Shanmugapuram, near Ambattur, was hacked to death near his home by a gang. Preliminary investigation revealed that he was murdered as an act of revenge.

The police said Maxwell’s son Moses and nine others murdered a man called Udhayakumar in 2022. Moses recently released on bail. Udhayakumar’s mother Latha, 51, who had been plotting to avenge the murder for more than a year, hired the gang to murder Moses. But they killed Maxwell instead since his son was not at home on the day.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Analysing the suspects’ call history, the police traced their whereabouts and arrested Yuvaraj, 28, and his father Nagaraj, 62, of Puzhal, Ayya Karthick, 25, and Benny alias Vinodh, 24, of Korattur, and Latha.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US