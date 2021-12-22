Five persons arrested under POCSO Act in three cases

CHENNAI

22 December 2021 18:52 IST

In two cases, the crime was reported after the victims were delivered of their babies

Five persons were arrested under the POCSO Act in three cases of rape of minor girls in the city recently.

Three men were arrested by the personnel of All Women Police Station, Washermenpet, on charge of raping a 17-year-old girl.

The police said the victim had been living with her mother in Korukkupet police station limits. The accused, Durairaj, 50, from Meenambal Nagar, was having an extramarital affair with the victim’s mother. He allegedly lured the girl by giving her a mobile phone containing obscene clips. He then impregnated her, the police said.

The crime was reported to police recently after the girl was delivered of a premature baby in a city hospital. Based on a complaint, Durairaj was arrested under POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act and remanded in judicial custody. The police arrested two more men based on the victim’s statement.

Two arrested

A 28-year-old man was arrested by the personnel of the All Women Police Station, Thiruvottiyur, on charges of raping and impregnating a 16-year-old girl.

The crime came to light when the authorities at the Government Stanley Hospital, where the girl was delivered of a child, reported it to the police.

The police said the accused, M. Vijayakumar, 28, from Theradi in Thiruvottiyur, a daily wage labourer, married the girl despite opposition from the family.

Meanwhile, the police arrested another 28-year-old man for allegedly raping and impregnating a 16-year-old girl. The accused was identified as Ashok Kumar, 28, a resident of Thyagarayapuram. He was remanded in judicial custody.