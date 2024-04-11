ADVERTISEMENT

Fishing ban to come into effect from Sunday midnight

April 11, 2024 09:37 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

The ban will be in force for 61 days till June 14

The Hindu Bureau

The annual fishing ban on the east coast will come into effect from Sunday midnight, April 15, and be in force for 61 days, till June 14.

At the Kasimedu fishing harbour in north Chennai, a total of 800 mechanised fishing boats will remain anchored during the ban period. The fishing harbour gets around 300 tonnes of fish daily during peak season while it is around 200 tonnes otherwise. Of this, nearly 40% is exported. 

Fishermen have raised concern over distribution of fishing ban dole this time, due to the election model code of conduct in force. “Though this is an annual affair, permission needs to be sought from the Election Commission. This year, hopefully the government will provide ₹8,000 per family as announced. So far, the families were given ₹6000, and it was not enough. Even the increased dole amount will not be enough to cover all expenses,” said M. D. Dayalan, a community leader.  

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US