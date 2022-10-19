Firecrackers allowed only for two hours on Deepavali, says police in an advisory

The advisory is based on Supreme Court ruling; bursting of crackers not allowed near hutments, hospitals and places of worship

The Hindu Bureau
October 19, 2022 18:47 IST

All the shops selling crackers should compulsorily have fire extinguishers. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

The Tamil Nadu Police have advised the public to burst crackers for two hours on Deepavali festival day on October 24 from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. as per the order of the Supreme Court.

The police, in a press release, has issued the advisory for celebrating Deepavali in a safe manner. No crackers would be allowed in the hutments as also near hospitals, schools, and places of worship.

In the advisory, it said that the crackers should not produce more than 125 decibel of sound as per the Environment Protection Act and the shops selling crackers should compulsorily have fire extinguishers.

