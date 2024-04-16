April 16, 2024 01:00 am | Updated 01:00 am IST

Fire Service Day observed

ADVERTISEMENT

The Director General of Police (DGP), Fire and Rescue Services Abhash Kumar led the serving personnel, and retired officers in paying homage to firemen who had died in the line of duty, on the occasion of Fire Service Day on Sunday.

Every year on April 14th it is observed all over the country as Martyrs’ Day to pay homage to those brave firemen who lost their lives in the performance of their duties. On April 14 in 1944 during the fire fighting operations 66 fire personnel belonging to the Bombay Fire Brigade lost their lives. There was a terrible explosion in a ship called “SS Port Stikins” which was berthed at No.1 Victoria Dock. The ship was stocked with a huge cargo of explosives. There were nearly 1200 tons of explosives, cotton bales and oil drums. The destruction caused by the explosion was massive.

At the Fire Service Day held on Sunday in the headquarters of Directorate of Fire and Rescue Services in Egmore, the DGP, Fire services Mr.Abhash Kumar paid homage to Fire and Rescue Service Personnel who lost their lives during fire and rescue operations. Meenakshi Vijayakumar, Joint Director of Northern Region, Officers and other personnel participated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.