Fire safety campaigns conducted ahead of Deepavali

The personnel of Tamilnadu Fire and Rescue Services(TNFRS) Department will conduct awareness camps for school students in the city, through online classes, in order to ensure a fire-accident free Deepavali this time.

N. Priya Ravichandran, Joint Director of the TNFRS, said, “We are conducting various awareness programmes to promote safe fire practices and to prevent the occurrence of fire accidents in view of Deepavali festival. As part of our efforts, we are also conducting online video campaigns for school students in the city. We have asked the managements of schools to put online recorded messages and videos we have made while conducting online classes. We highlight the importance of fire safety, evacuation during emergency and maintenance of COVID-19 safety norms.”

Besides, the personnel also conduct awareness campaigns across the city at crowded places and bazaar areas - especially in T.Nagar, Purasawalkam, Kilpauk, Flower Bazaar and other places. Holding public address systems, personnel from 42 fire stations conduct this exercise daily by distributing pamphlets on fire safety and COVID-19 awareness.

K.Rajesh Kannan, District Fire Officer, North, said: “We want the public to exercise caution while bursting crackers. Our aim is to create a safe environment for residents, enabling them to enjoy the festival of lights- happily and confidently.”

Over 1200 personnel in 42 fire stations will be on duty round the clock in the city and a dozen outposts will be established additionally.