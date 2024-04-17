Fire in community kitchen damages top floor of a building in Chennai

April 17, 2024 01:46 pm | Updated 01:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

A fire, caused by gas leaking from an LPG cylinder, resulted in the top floor of a multi-storey apartment building in Chennai being completely damaged. The incident took place on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, at a building on Arcot Road in Vadapalani. No casualties were reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Vadapalani police, in coordination with Fire and Rescue Services personnel doused the fire, managing to bring under control after more than a hour.

A senior official of the City Police said a community kitchen was operating on the top floor of the building, Abi Tower located on Arcot Salai. On Wednesday morning, at around 6.30 a.m. when the helper in the kitchen started work, a gas cylinder burst and a huge ball of flames billowed out. The fire immediately began spreading, damaging the nearby refrigerator, as the workers in the kitchen ran out to safety.

Two fire tenders from Ashok Nagar and Vadapalani were pressed into service to put out the fire.

The Vadapalani police have filed a case and are investigating.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.