Fire in community kitchen damages top floor of a building in Chennai

April 17, 2024 01:46 pm | Updated 01:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

Police said the fire was caused by the bursting of an LPG cylinder; no casualties were reported; fire-fighters put out the blaze after about an hour

The Hindu Bureau

A fire, caused by gas leaking from an LPG cylinder, resulted in the top floor of a multi-storey apartment building in Chennai being completely damaged. The incident took place on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, at a building on Arcot Road in Vadapalani. No casualties were reported.

The Vadapalani police, in coordination with Fire and Rescue Services personnel doused the fire, managing to bring under control after more than a hour. 

A senior official of the City Police said a community kitchen was operating on the top floor of the building, Abi Tower located on Arcot Salai. On Wednesday morning, at around 6.30 a.m. when the helper in the kitchen started work, a gas cylinder burst and a huge ball of flames billowed out. The fire immediately began spreading, damaging the nearby refrigerator, as the workers in the kitchen ran out to safety. 

Two fire tenders from Ashok Nagar and Vadapalani were pressed into service to put out the fire. 

The Vadapalani police have filed a case and are investigating. 

