Fire breaks out at Chennai Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital

On information, police personnel reached the spot. Fire and Rescue personnel from Esplanade, Vepery and Washermenpet were pressed into service.

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
August 27, 2022 12:10 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Image used for representational purpose only.

ADVERTISEMENT

A minor fire accident was reported at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGH) in the early hours of August 27.

According to sources, the fire broke out at COVID-19 Special ward in the RGGH at 3.30 a.m. Five patients who were undergoing treatment were quickly evacuated. The fire originated from an air-conditioning unit due to an electric short-circuit and then smoke enveloped the special ward.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Quickly, the staff alerted the personnel of the Fire and Rescue Services Department. On information, police personnel reached the spot. Fire and Rescue personnel from Esplanade, Vepery and Washermenpet were pressed into service. The fire was quickly put out, said sources. Police and other authorities are conducting further inquiries.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
fire
Chennai
Tamil Nadu
accident (general)

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app