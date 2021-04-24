Fenced, protected and greened

24 April 2021 09:48 IST

That is what Tansi Nagar Residents Welfare Association has done for a patch along a school’s compound wall

A section of 12th Street, along the compound wall of St Antony’s Higher Secondary School in Tansi Nagar, Velachery, wears a new look. With waste pile-ups, it was earlier an eyesore. Now, it is clean and with potted plants, even pleasant to the eye. Tansi Nagar Residents Welfare Association effected this change.

M Balakrishnan, Association’s general secretary, narrates how it came about.

“For many years, at this spot in 12th Street, garbage would be strewn around the bins. We have made many oral complaints to Greater Chennai Corporation, seeking the removal of the bins as they had been placed near a school. But of no avail. When Urbaser Summet took up conservancy operations in Velachery in October, the garbage bins went, as door-to-door waste collection had been introduced at 12th Street. However, a good number of people continued to dump garbage in that spot. Hence, the conservancy services provider drew kolams there to drive home the message that this space was not meant for dumping garbage. But that made no difference. So, with some residents’ support, our Association sought to tackle this issue this January. We had the space cleaned and fenced. Potted plants were kept. We also installed a board requesting residents’ cooperation to keep the place clean. With this initiative, the menace gradually stopped. A few residents of 12th Street and conservancy workers played their role by confronting violators.”

Advertising

Advertising